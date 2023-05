News From Law.com

Gov. Ron DeSantis has elevated a South Florida judge to a higher bench. From county to circuit court, the move was made official with the announcement of Miami native Judge Christine P. Bandin's appointment. Bandin said she knew she wanted to be an attorney as a fifth grader and said the public service realm was always at the forefront.

Government

May 31, 2023, 10:49 AM

nature of claim: /