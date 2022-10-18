News From Law.com

A federal judge in Miami entered a default judgment in favor of the plaintiff, a Roche Freedman client who runs a blockchain startup and asserted that the defendant, a social media influencer and cryptocurrency analyst, falsely labeled him as a member of the Fethullah Terrorist Organization. But since the filing of the case more than one year ago, Kyle Roche, a partner at Roche Freedman in its New York office, said in an activist's secret recording that he sued the competitors of crypto startup Ava Labs.

