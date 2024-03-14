Miami Hospital Deadly Crane Crash Lands in Florida Court | L...

News From Law.com

A Miami attorney is suing over the death of a construction worker in August, when a crane collapsed at a South Florida hospital construction site. The plaintiff is the father of the 32-year-old worker killed. The wrongful death complaint was filed Thursday in Miami-Dade Circuit Court. The case is Mario Bladimir Andino Mendoza as personal representative of Mario Bladimir Andino Renteria v. Defendant Ronald Kessler, Sims Crane & Equipment Co., Edge Construction, USA, Inc., and William R. Nash, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

March 14, 2024, 2:26 PM

