News From Law.com

A team of Miami attorneys had a solid case on the horizon, but one big obstacle: They couldn't pin down the defendant to get to court. They had to be clever, and the creativity paid off through a $1.2 million Broward County jury verdict for the victim last year. Even a recent appeal attempt in October on the defendant's part failed to negate the judgment against NFL free agent Antonio Brown.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

November 14, 2023, 2:02 PM

nature of claim: /