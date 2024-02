News From Law.com

After nearly a decade of litigation, a federal court dismissed an insurance litigation action brought by a billionaire South Florida litigator involving a "remarkable amount of motion practice and no fewer than five amended complaints." An uninvolved insurance law expert said the case was a cautionary tale over the attorney's failure to properly submit a pre-suit demand letter.

Insurance

February 13, 2024, 12:12 PM

