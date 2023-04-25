Miami Dolphins Sues Organizer Over Botched Cruise Promotion ...

News From Law.com

Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit in federal court in Florida on behalf of Miami Dolphins football team and South Florida Stadium LLC over a cruise promotion that did not fulfill its contractual obligations, they say. "The complaint targets First Class Cruises LLC and Jeffrey Nahom, who allegedly entered a sponsorship agreement related to the plaintiffs' efforts to market a Miami Dolphins-themed cruise," according to Law.com Radar.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 25, 2023, 3:22 PM

