New Suit - Contract

Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court on behalf of Miami Dolphins, the football team, and South Florida Stadium LLC. The complaint targets First Class Cruises LLC and Jeffrey Nahom, who allegedly entered a sponsorship agreement related to the plaintiffs’ efforts to market a Miami Dolphins-themed cruise. The suit alleges that the defendants failed to pay the plaintiffs hundreds of thousands of dollars for sponsorship benefits and player appearance fees. It further alleges that the defendants misappropriated funds from consumers who booked spaces on the Dolphins-themed cruise, leaving the consumers without reservations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21514, Miami Dolphins, Ltd. et al v. First Class Cruises, LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 21, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Miami Dolphins, Ltd.

South Florida Stadium LLC

Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod

defendants

First Class Cruises, LLC

Jeffrey Nahom

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract