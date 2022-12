News From Law.com

A Miami-Dade Circuit Court jury returned a more than $11 million verdict against a nursing home over its alleged failure to provide a resident with statutorily mandated rights. Attorneys Bill Dean, Erik S. Tarrash and Nicole Masri of Ford, Dean & Rotundo in North Miami Beach represented the plaintiff, Linda Oglesby, the wife of Randall Oglesby, who alleged the care by defendant, Coral Reef Operating LLC, caused severe medical issues.

Health Care

December 14, 2022, 1:52 PM