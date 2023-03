News From Law.com

The Florida judge, who presided over the class action following the Champlain Towers South collapse in which nearly 100 people died, will step down from the state court bench at the end of this month. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said in his letter to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that he has decided to embark on the next chapter of his professional career, likely as a mediator.

March 14, 2023, 12:42 PM