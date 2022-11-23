Miami-Dade County Taps Armstrong Teasdale in Bid to Strip FT...

News From Law.com

Miami-Dade County has hired Armstrong Teasdale to represent it in court for its efforts to remove FTX's name from the Miami Heat's basketball arena in the wake of the cryptocurrency exchange's collapse. Since FTX filed for Chapter 11 on Nov. 11, a number of court cases have sprung up tied to the unexpected downfall of the crypto giant, with more expected to be on the way. On Tuesday, documents filed in Delaware Bankruptcy Court revealed Miami-Dade County's case against FTX for breaching its $135 million contract with the county.

Cryptocurrency

November 23, 2022, 2:06 PM