A South Florida attorney hit the Miami-Dade County Clerk of Courts with a lawsuit over its latest alleged failure to prevent criminal conduct at its office. David Winker, a Miami-based attorney who represents the plaintiff, DOCOTA Contracting Inc., claimed that defendant, Luis G. Montaldo, interim Miami-Dade Clerk of Courts, failed to return money to his client that was improperly disbursed to a third party as part of a criminal scheme.

February 08, 2023, 2:13 PM