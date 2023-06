News From Law.com

A Florida commission approved a $1.3 million precedent-setting settlement an Am Law 200 litigator obtained from the City of Miami Beach over its alleged harassment campaign of a residential property owner of an Orthodox Jewish congregation. Franklin Zemel, a Saul Ewing partner who represented the plaintiffs, the Congregation Bais Yeshaya D'Kerestir, said the settlement followed a "landmark first-of-its-kind decision" by the U.S. District Court in Miami.

Government

June 29, 2023, 2:53 PM

nature of claim: /