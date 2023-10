News From Law.com

Miami-based León Cosgrove Jiménez has opened an office in Houston, its second in Texas, hiring two trial partners, as the firm seeks to capitalize on synergies between the Texas and Florida markets. Founding partner Derek León, who practices in both Miami and Houston, said he's had an eye on the Houston market since León Cosgrove launched in 2013.

Legal Services

October 02, 2023, 6:44 PM

nature of claim: /