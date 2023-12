News From Law.com

Haber Law announced a deal to combine with Gursky Ragan, a local boutique with a practice mostly revolving around condos and homeowner's associations. While Haber Law has spent the last few years growing out its real estate practice, Gursky Ragan has been in the midst of a growing niche in Florida—condominium law.

Real Estate

December 14, 2023, 11:49 AM

nature of claim: /