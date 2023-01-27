Miami-Based Judge Has Died | Law.com Radar

News From Law.com

Marcia Cooke, a senior federal judge for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, died on Friday. Among the cases Cooke presided over involved the kidnapping and attempted murder of a rival drug trafficker. "Testimony in the case revealed drug traffickers pawning off Mercedes Benz automobiles in order to acquire cash to complete drug deals; torture of rivals using a household steam iron; boyfriends hiding in closets; and even a love affair between a trafficker and police officer," per her judicial profile.

