News From Law.com

Two federal wrongful death lawsuits have been filed in Florida against an air charter company following a plane crash that resulted in the death of Puerto Rican music producer Jose Angel Hernandez, known professionally as 'Flow La Movie,' and eight others. Middle District of Florida Judge Anne C. Conway and Magistrate Judge Robert M. Norway are assigned to the case. Counsel for the defendants has yet to appear.

Transportation & Logistics

December 27, 2023, 12:58 PM

nature of claim: /