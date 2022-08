Miami Attorneys Land $15.5M Jury Verdict for Paralyzed Victi...

News From Law.com

Attorneys from two Miami law firms chalked up a multimillion-dollar verdict after a Brevard Circuit Court jury held a hospital system, its subsidiary and two of its doctors accountable for their failure in care, resulting in a man becoming paralyzed. Philip Freidin and Lara Dabdoub of Freidin Brown and Kimberly Boldt of Ratzan Weissman & Boldt represented plaintiff Jean Magloire and his life partner against defendants Health First Inc., its subsidiary Holmes Regional Medical Center and its doctors, Mark Fulton and Jared Thomas.

August 18, 2022, 11:21 AM