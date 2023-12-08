Miami Attorney Defends Residency After House Seat Election |...

News From Law.com

Now that Miami trial attorney Michael Redondo has clinched Florida House Seat 118 in Miami, will the firm's founder walk away from Redondo Law?"I'm incredibly fortunate and lucky to have the honor of representing my district," Redondo told the Daily Business Review. "Special elections are always special. I think this one's no different," he said. But since his election questions have arisen concerning the attorney/legislator-elect's residency which he said is a "non-issue".

December 08, 2023

