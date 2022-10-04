Miami Attorney Among 7 That Florida Supreme Court Entered Di...

News From Law.com

The Florida Supreme Court disciplined 13 attorneys that have practiced law in the Sunshine State, suspending three, reprimanding three and revoking the licenses of seven. And those attorneys included one from South Florida, Michael D. Stewart, who had a private law practice in Miami, according to the Florida Bar and its department of lawyer regulation. The department is charged with administering a statewide disciplinary system to enforce rules of professional conduct for more than 110,000 bar members.

October 04, 2022, 5:45 PM