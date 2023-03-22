Miami Archdiocese Ordered to Defend Child Sexual Abuse Claim...

News From Law.com

Florida's Third District Court of Appeal entered a precedent-setting ruling resulting in the Archdiocese of Miami having to defend a lawsuit involving one of its priests accused of sexually abusing a minor. The case involved the plaintiff, "John Doe," who appealed a ruling in favor of the defendant, Archdiocese of Miami Inc., dismissing the complaint which asserted one count of negligence and one count of intentional infliction of emotional distress. The ruling to reverse the IIED claim "hinged on the interplay between ���� 95.11(9) and 95.11(7), Florida Statutes 2022."

Florida

March 22, 2023, 5:22 PM

nature of claim: /