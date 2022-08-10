New Suit - Employment Class Action

Kimberly-Clark, a manufacturer of personal care products, and PPE supplier Ansell Corp. were hit with a class action Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court over alleged forced labor in the disposable glove industry in Malaysia. The lawsuit, brought by International Rights Advocates, accuses the defendants of accepting materials from Malaysia-based supplier Brightway Group and doing nothing to remedy the harm but issue PR statements. The suit brings claims on behalf of a class of current and former forced laborers trafficked into Malaysia from Bangladesh. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-02353, Mia et al v. Sarker et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 10, 2022, 7:45 AM