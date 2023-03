New Suit - Trademark

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of restaurant operator Mi Cocina. The complaint takes aim at Mi Cocina Mexicana for allegedly refusing to stop using its name unlawfully despite receiving cease-and-desist requests. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00825, Mi Cocina, Ltd. v. Coraelva Sanchez d/b/a Mi Cocina Mexicana.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 06, 2023, 6:22 PM