New Suit - Trademark

Albemarle Corp., BASF and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, arises from a 1996 trademark licensing agreement with plaintiff MI-94 a/k/a Metalast International to use the 'Metalast' mark. The plaintiff claims the licensing agreement was excluded from an assets sale, denying the plaintiff return on 'tens of millions of dollars' that it had allegedly generated for the defendants by working for years to develop Metalast hard-material surface engineering technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00647, MI-94, LLC v. Chemetall US, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 25, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

MI-94, LLC

Plaintiffs

Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & Mcrae LLP

defendants

Albemarle Corporation

BASF Corporation

Broco Products, Inc.

Chemetall US, Inc.

Dean Meiling

Dsm Partners, LLC

Dubois Chemicals, Inc.

Electroplating Consultants International

John Schneider and Associates, Inc.

Madylon Meiling

Miles Chemical Company

Qualichem Inc.

Ronatec C2C

Southern Industrial Chemicals, Inc

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims