Albemarle Corp., BASF and other defendants were hit with a lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, arises from a 1996 trademark licensing agreement with plaintiff MI-94 a/k/a Metalast International to use the 'Metalast' mark. The plaintiff claims the licensing agreement was excluded from an assets sale, denying the plaintiff return on 'tens of millions of dollars' that it had allegedly generated for the defendants by working for years to develop Metalast hard-material surface engineering technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00647, MI-94, LLC v. Chemetall US, Inc. et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
April 25, 2023, 8:29 PM