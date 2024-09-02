Who Got The Work

Ben Bernell and Sarah Goetz of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman have stepped in to defend Cave Holdings USA in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed July 18 in Texas Northern District Court by the Law Office of Robert W. Buchholz on behalf of MHM Holdings and David Mahmalji, accuses the defendant of breaching its fiduciary duty by trying to remove the 3-D printing aspect from CMG Holdings Guyana Inc.'s business plan in violation of a non-disclosure agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Karen Gren Scholer, is 3:24-cv-01835, MHM Holdings Inc et al v. Kilic-Cave et al.

Business Services

September 02, 2024, 10:29 AM

