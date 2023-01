Removed To Federal Court

Phelps Dunbar removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London and other insurers to Louisiana Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, for claims of commercial property damage stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Paula A. Ates & Associates on behalf of MHI Investments. The case is 2:23-cv-00042, M.H.I. Investments, LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London et al.

Insurance

January 05, 2023, 3:07 PM