Who Got The Work

Devjani H. Mishra and Rebecca Goldstein of Littler Mendelson have stepped in as defense counsel to Starbucks in a pending lawsuit over the rape of a minor committed by her shift supervisor. The complaint was filed Dec. 13 in New York Southern District Court by Andreozzi & Foote on behalf of the victim of the assault. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:22-cv-10507, M.H. v. Starbucks Coffee Company.