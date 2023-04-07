New Suit - ERISA

CBS and UnitedHealth Group were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Utah District Court challenging the denial of coverage for in-patient mental health treatment. The court case, brought by Brian S. King PC, seeks coverage for medical care provided to a minor plan beneficiary at two residential treatment facilities for adolescents with mental health, behavioral, and/or substance abuse problems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00225, M.H., individually and on behalf of C.H., a minor v. United Behavioral Health, United Healthcare et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 07, 2023, 8:18 PM

Plaintiffs

M.H., individually and on behalf of C.H., a minor

Plaintiffs

Brian S King PC

defendants

the CBS Corporation

the United Healthcare Choice Plus Plan

United Behavioral Health, United Healthcare

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations