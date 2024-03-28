Who Got The Work

Sarah B. Cameron and Bradley J. Steffen of Dinsmore & Shohl and Frank A. Wichmann of Wichmann & Associates have stepped in to represent the City of Williamstown, KY and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which claims over $1.8 million in damages on behalf of distilled liquor supplier MGPI of Indiana, was filed Feb. 12 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Stoll Keenon Ogden. The suit names the City of Williamstown and other defendants in regards to an agreement to incentivize the development of half a dozen facilities to store bourbon. The suit contends that the defendants have reneged on approval of the project, issued a stop-work order and undermined the plaintiff's efforts to continue development. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning, is 2:24-cv-00023, Mgpi of Indiana, LLC v. City of Williamstown, KY et al.

Kentucky

March 28, 2024, 9:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Mgpi of Indiana, LLC

Plaintiffs

Stoll Keenon Ogden

defendants

Billy Hill

Carl King

Carol Edmondson

City of Williamstown, KY

Clay Parks

Dan Bates

Darrin Spahr

Diane Olberding

Gina Austin Smith

Grant County Planning Commission

Greg Middleton

Jason Dunaway

Jason Payne

John Coleman

Katie McClafferty

Kim Crupper

Marlon Kinsey

Mayor Mark Christopher

Nancy Duley

Payson Payne

Robert Perry

Tim Mann

Williamstown City Council

defendant counsels

Adams Law, PLLC

Dinsmore & Shohl

Wichmann & Associates

Montgomery Jonson LLP

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property