Sarah B. Cameron and Bradley J. Steffen of Dinsmore & Shohl and Frank A. Wichmann of Wichmann & Associates have stepped in to represent the City of Williamstown, KY and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, which claims over $1.8 million in damages on behalf of distilled liquor supplier MGPI of Indiana, was filed Feb. 12 in Kentucky Eastern District Court by Stoll Keenon Ogden. The suit names the City of Williamstown and other defendants in regards to an agreement to incentivize the development of half a dozen facilities to store bourbon. The suit contends that the defendants have reneged on approval of the project, issued a stop-work order and undermined the plaintiff's efforts to continue development. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning, is 2:24-cv-00023, Mgpi of Indiana, LLC v. City of Williamstown, KY et al.
Kentucky
March 28, 2024, 9:36 AM