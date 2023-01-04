Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Hart on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Trez Capital Funding II and Trez Capital Winston LP to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Snell & Wilmer on behalf of MGP Apex 582 Development and other plaintiffs, seeks to restrain and enjoin defendants from proceeding with a pending foreclosure after Trez interfered and defaulted on its loan agreement with BH&G, acting as nominal defendant, in connection with construction financing for residential apartments in the City of Henderson, Nevada. The case is 2:23-cv-00009, Mgp Apex 582 Multifamily, LLC et al v. Trez Capital Winston LP et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 04, 2023, 7:33 AM