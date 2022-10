New Suit

MGMT Residential and other plaintiffs filed a landlord-tenant lawsuit against Dayanna Reeves and other defendants on Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Flaster Greenberg, accuses the defendant of listing her unit on Airbnb in violation of a subleasing restriction in her lease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-03966, MGMT Residential LLC et al. v. Reeves et al.