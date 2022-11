Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Atlantic Specialty Insurance to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Shernoff Bidart Echeverria on behalf of toy manufacturer MGA Entertainment and CEO Isaac Larian, seeks indemnification for legal costs incurred in an underlying IP lawsuit. The case is 2:22-cv-08384, MGA Entertainment Inc. et al. v. Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 16, 2022, 8:46 PM