Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmGuard Insurance to California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Wanger Jones Helsley on behalf of MG Star LLC, seeks coverage for damages to a gas station building and other property struck by a drunk driver. The case is 1:23-cv-00560, MG Star LLC v. AmGuard Insurance Co.

April 10, 2023, 6:01 PM

MG Star LLC

Wanger Jones Helsley

AmGuard Insurance Company

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute