Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Freeborn & Peters on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Wright National Flood Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Stabinski Law on behalf of M&G Restoration Group. The case is 1:22-cv-22985, M&G Restoration Group, Inc. as assignee of Frank Hechavarria v. Wright National Flood Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 19, 2022, 5:31 PM