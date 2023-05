Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Akerman on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against boat dealer MarineMax Inc. and certain subsidiaries to Texas Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Skelton & Woody on behalf of Lauren Mezaraups, contends that the defendants’ employees left the plaintiff’s boat in unsafe condition after performing repair services, causing the boat to explode. The case is 1:23-cv-00497, Mezaraups v. MarineMax, Inc. et al.

Texas

May 03, 2023, 10:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Lauren Mezaraups

defendants

MarineMax Services, Inc.

MarineMax TX, LP

MarineMax, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 240/over alleged property damage or interference