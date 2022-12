Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Imperial Bag & Paper Co. LLC to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Melmed Law Group, arises from alleged labor law violations including the failure to provide mandatory rest breaks and pay overtime wages. The case is 2:22-cv-08730, Meza v. Imperial Bag & Paper Co. LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 01, 2022, 6:07 PM