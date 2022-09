New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Coty Inc., the parent company of beauty brands including Cover Girl and Clairol, was hit with a consumer class action Friday in California Northern District Court over the labeling of certain beauty products. The complaint, brought by Gutride Safier, contends the labeling of certain cosmetic products as having 24-hour SPF protection is misleading. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-05291, Meza v. Coty, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 6:56 PM