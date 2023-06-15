New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Onix Group LLC, a healthcare information storage company, was hit with a data breach class action in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, arising from a March 2023 cyberattack, accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving over 300,000 customer accounts vulnerable to third-party access. The lawsuit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman; Chesnut Cambronne; and the Sanford Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02288, Meyers v. Onix Group LLC.

Health Care

June 15, 2023, 3:23 PM

