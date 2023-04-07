New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Bank of America and NCB Management Services Inc. were hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Sauder Schelkopf LLC, alleges that the defendants failed to secure the sensitive personal information of almost 500,000 consumers, resulting in a data breach around Feb. 1. 2023. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01340, Meyer v. NCB Management Services Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 07, 2023, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Kylie Meyer

Plaintiffs

Sauder Schelkopf LLC

defendants

Bank Of America Corporation

NCB Management Services Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct