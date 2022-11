Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance to Colorado District Court. The suit, over long-term care benefits, was filed by the Law Offices of John D. Halepaska on behalf of Phillip Meyer. The case is 1:22-cv-02933, Meyer v. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 10, 2022, 1:50 PM