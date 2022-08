Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stites & Harbison on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, filed by Meyer & Meyer and Hay & Knight on behalf of the decedent's mother and siblings, accuses Ford of failing to adequately warn consumers that the cruise control feature installed in the 2017 Ford F-150 lacks a forward collision avoidance system that comes in newer models. The case is 4:22-cv-00097, Meyer v. Ford Motor Company et al.