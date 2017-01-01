Who Got The Work

Snell & Wilmer partner Alina Mooradian has entered an appearance for Ford Motor Co. in a pending wrongful death lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 8 in Kentucky Western District Court by Meyer & Meyer and Hay & Knight on behalf of the decedent's mother and siblings, accuses Ford of failing to adequately warn consumers that the cruise control feature installed in the 2017 Ford F-150 lacks a forward collision avoidance system that comes in newer models. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Benjamin Beaton, is 4:22-cv-00097, Meyer v. Ford Motor Company et al.