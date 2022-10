Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against MERS/Missouri Goodwill Industries and Benefit Administrative Systems to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney David J. Moen on behalf of Randall E. Meyer, a MERS employee who accuses the defendants of failing to pay $332,000 in covered medical expenses. The case is 2:22-cv-04155, Meyer v. Benefit Administrative Systems, LLC et al.

Insurance

October 24, 2022, 8:38 PM