Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Myers, Brier & Kelly on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against The Williams Companies, an Oklahoma-based energy company, and pipeline construction company U.S. Pipeline Inc. to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Dinges, Dinges & Waltz on behalf of Matthew Meyer and Sharon Meyer, accuses U.S. Pipeline of negligence in failing to deflate a temporary cofferdam which caused substantial damage to the plaintiffs property. The case is 4:22-cv-01593, Meyer et al v. U.S. Pipeline, Inc. et al.

Energy

October 13, 2022, 5:37 AM