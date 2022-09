Removed To Federal Court

The City of Chattanooga on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Stephen S. Duggins on behalf of Melissa Meyer and Timothy Meyer, arises from Chattanooga police involvement with the plaintiffs after an incident at Walmart. The case is 1:22-cv-00237, Meyer et al v. City of Chattanooga, Tennessee et al.