Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Hart on Friday removed an encroachment lawsuit against McDonald's, Skyline Civil Group and Castles Design Group to New Mexico District Court. The suit, filed by Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck on behalf of neighboring property owner Mexsan LLC, accuses McDonald's of installing a median across the property line. The case is 1:23-cv-00144, Mexsan LLC v. McDonald's USA LLC et al.