Russ August & Kabat filed a patent lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court seeking a declaration of non-infringement on behalf of MeUndies. The suit, concerning a particular undergarment design, targets Saxx US Acquisition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03383, MeUndies, Inc. v. Saxx US Acquisition, Inc.

May 03, 2023, 7:30 PM

MeUndies, Inc.

Russ August & Kabat

Saxx US Acquisition, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims