Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Wednesday removed a private nuisance lawsuit against Enbridge Inc. and Texas Eastern Transmission LP to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit, filed by Hook & Hook on behalf of Nora Metzler and Steven Metzler, accuses Enbridge of violating the State's municipality ordinance by generating high levels of noise in the operation of its gas metering and regulation facility. The case is 2:23-cv-01220, Metzler et al v. Enbridge, Inc. et al.

Energy

July 07, 2023, 7:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Nora Metzler

Steven Metzler

Plaintiffs

Hook And Hook

Hook & Hook PLLC

defendants

Enbridge, Inc.

Texas Eastern Transmission, LP

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property