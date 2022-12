New Suit

Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Estes Thorne & Carr, names the Estate of Claire Luvoice McArthur III and Marilyn M. McArthur as claimants. The case is 3:22-cv-02861, Metropolitan Tower Life Insurance Company v. McArthur et al.

Insurance

December 20, 2022, 6:49 PM