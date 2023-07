New Suit - Interpleader

MetLife filed an interpleader complaint Tuesday in Maryland District Court. The court action, brought by Eversheds Sutherland, names Rochelle Young and other claimants. The case is 1:23-cv-01868, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company v. Young et al.

Insurance

July 11, 2023, 6:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Eversheds Sutherland

defendants

Aaron Brown

Rochelle Young

Taylor Kacee Brown (Guardian for K.B. and G.C., minors

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute