New Suit

MetLife filed an interpleader complaint against Willie Key III, Trina Key and other defendants on Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by Bodman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 2:23-cv-10735, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. v. Key et al.

Insurance

March 29, 2023, 1:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

Bodman

defendants

Express Funeral Funding, LLC

Faye Carey

Randi Key

Shawn Evans

Trina Key

Willie Key III

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute